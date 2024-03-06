Pipeline Work On Longeway Road Extended

Sonora, CA – Motorists traveling along Longeway Road in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County will face an additional day of traffic delays due to pipeline work.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crews were to be wrapping up the Longeway Loop at South Fork Capital Improvement Project today, but district officials report that another day is needed to complete the work, as earlier reported here. Crews will once again be working on the pipeline on Thursday, March 7, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Flaggers will be in place, directing one-way traffic on the roadway between South Fork Road and East Rhine River Road. Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays during those hours of operation. Travelers may want to find an alternative route to avoid the lengthy delays. TUD asks that drivers in the cone zone slow down and use caution where personnel and equipment are being used. For more project information, contact TUD at (209) 532-5536.