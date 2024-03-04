TUD Pipeline Work Will Impact Longeway Road

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crews will conduct pipeline maintenance along Longeway Road on Tuesday, March 5th, and Wednesday, March 6th, as part of the Longeway Loop at South Fork Capital Improvement Project. The work is scheduled to take place between 8:00 am and 3:30 pm.

During this time, flagging will be in place, and one-lane traffic will be enforced on Longeway Road between South Fork Road and E. Rhine River Road. Motorists should anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes and are advised to proceed with caution.

TUD thanks drivers and the public for their patience and cooperation during this essential maintenance activity. For further details, please contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536 or visit the official website at www.tudwater.com.