Election Night Primary Coverage And Results

Voting in Tuolumne County View Photo

Posted at 8 pm: The polls closed at eight o’clock this evening and very shortly the Tuolumne and Calaveras election officials will start running some of the initial ballots through the machines on the path to tabulating the winners.

Tune in now for twice-hourly local election updates on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN. The results will also be posted on the myMotherLode.com election page as new information comes in throughout the evening. Make sure to refresh the page throughout the night.

There are three competitive board of supervisor seats in Tuolumne County and two in Calaveras County. If someone receives over 50% of the total vote in a race, they win the seat outright. If a candidate fails to hit that 50% threshold, the top two vote-getters will move on to the November General Election. In races where there are more than two candidates, it is harder to reach 50%.

In Tuolumne County, the District One Supervisor race features Tanya Carsner, Matt Hawkins, Mike Holland and Mark Plummer. The District Four candidates are Steve Griefer and Kathyrn Saari, and the District Five candidates are Jaron Brandon and Arthur Schmidt. In Calaveras County, the District One candidates are Anna Gates, Tim Grant and Gary Tofanelli, and the District Two candidates are Autumn Andahl, Sheryl McKeown-Harper, Michelle Turner, and Trevor Wittke.

Calaveras also has Measure A, a one-cent sales tax increase to benefit fire agencies, and Measure B, which would renew the county’s abandoned vehicle abatement program.

There are three open Sonora City Council seats. The top three vote-getters from today’s election will be declared the winners, and the candidates are Darren Duez, Bess Levine, Stephen Opie and Ann Segerstrom.

The state and national races, however, are set up so that the top two vote-getters, regardless of percentage, move onto a November runoff.

In the District Eight Assembly race, which includes all of Tuolumne County and most of Calaveras, the candidates are Caleb Helsel, Michael Matheson, George Radanovich and David Tangipa.

In the Assembly District 9 race which includes parts of Calaveras County, the candidates are Heath Flora and Tami Nobriga.

In the US House District Five race, the candidates are Tom McClintock, Mike Barkley, and Steve Wozniak.