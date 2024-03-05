Election Day Reminder About Vote By Mail Ballots

Vote Here In Tuolumne County - Election View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s head of elections has a warning for anyone planning to drop off a vote-by-mail ballot at the Post Office on this Election Day.

Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista says, “If you have to mail in your ballot on Tuesday (today), please go into the post office and have them put a postmark on it.”

She notes that sometimes mail dropped off is sent to Sacramento for processing, and if so, it will be postmarked the following day, on March 6, and Bautista will not be able to count the ballot when it arrives at her office. Going in and having the postal worker postmark it ensures that it will be part of the final tally.

Other options to ensure it is counted include physically taking it to one of the various ballot drop boxes or vote centers today. Click here for a list of sites in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

In addition to being a Presidential Primary election, California voters are also voting on races for US Senate, Congress, Assembly, and various local races. In Tuolumne County, there are contests for Board of Supervisor seats and Sonora City Council. Calaveras County is voting on several Board of Supervisor seats and a Measure A Fire Tax.

Tune in for live local election night coverage after the polls close at 8 pm sponsored by Nate’s Tree Service. There will be twice hourly local updates on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN. The results will also be posted on myMotherLode.com here.

In addition, AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML will air special Super Tuesday national coverage starting at 6 pm.