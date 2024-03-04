Short-term Rentals, Courthouse Remodel, Homeless Ordinances On Sups Agenda

Tuolumne County Superior Court, Old Courthouse View Photo

Sonora, CA — Several items will go before the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The board will give staff direction on whether they would like to see a study completed looking at the impacts of short-term rentals in relation to housing inventory and neighborhood quality of life.

Tuesday’s meeting gets underway at 9 am (short-term rental discussion planned for 2:30 pm).

It comes in response to community concerns over the past six months that have been voiced to elected leaders following the rise of AirBNB-type offerings. It comes at a time when the county is looking to increase workforce housing supply to meet demands for new economic development. Short-term rentals are defined as units that are rented for periods of less than a month.

In addition, the supervisors will vote on approving a $1.3 million contract with the firm Pro-Ex Construction to remodel some of the old courthouse space at 60 North Washington Street so that the Tuolumne County Public Defender’s Office can move in. The Public Defender is currently renting space across the street.

There will also be further discussion and votes about creating new ordinances for clearing and cleaning homeless encampments and critical infrastructure.

We also reported earlier that there is a 9:30 am vote on appointing David Vasquez as the new Sheriff to complete the term of retired Sheriff Bill Pooley. Then at 10 am, there will be a vote on approving mid-year budget adjustments and an updated capital projects list.

Tuesday’s 9 am meeting is open to the public.