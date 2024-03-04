Cloudy
Sonora’s Tax Revenue Beating Initial Budget Expectations

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Revenues are coming in higher than anticipated according to the City of Sonora’s mid-year budget report.

It will be discussed at tonight’s Sonora City Council meeting. The city leaders passed a $17.9 million budget in June for the fiscal year that started July 1st.

The Measure Y Sales tax revenues are beating estimates by $300,000, Transient Occupancy Tax is $25,000 higher than expected, marijuana payments from the city’s two dispensaries are $105,000 higher than initial projections, and interest yields are up 400% leading to an increased yield on city funds ($152,000). The one area lagging is building permit revenues which are below estimates by $30,000. The city cites a decline in demand for solar panels due to changes implemented by the California Public Utilities Commission.

In total, the city is up by about $552,000 from the July estimates.

The city’s proposed budget adjustments in response include $8,500 for travel and training opportunities, $22,000 for additional unemployment allocation associated with the closure of the city’s fleet department, $75,000 for additional contracted help for the Community Development Department, $150,000 toward continued investment into the CalPERS pension pre-funding trust, along with extra money toward building maintenance, a police department generator, emergency tree removal, headstone cemetery repairs, and a donation to cover the Mother Lode Roundup Parade encroachment permit.

The budget will be discussed at today’s meeting starting at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall. The meeting will also feature a presentation from District One Tuolumne County Supervisor David Goldemberg about recent county government actions.

