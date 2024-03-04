Jamestown Residence Damaged By Fire

Fire near Willow Street in Jamestown View Photo

Jamestown, Ca — There was a house fire on Saturday afternoon in the Jamestown area.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department reports that it ignited at around one o’clock in a residence near Willow Street and Fifth Avenue. Crews arrived on the scene and concerned neighbors stated that there may be people trapped inside.

Firefighters performed an aggressive attack inside with blinding thick smoke around them, according to the fire department. After failing to locate anyone, firefighters exited and learned that the occupants had left the home several hours earlier. Multiple agencies responded and the fire was contained in 17 minutes. The cause of the fire was determined to be a faulty water heater. There were no injuries.