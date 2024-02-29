Assemblyman Flora Introduces Second Bill Aimed At Sex Offenders

Assemblyman Heath Flora View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California Republican Assemblyman Heath Flora has authored a new bill designed to make it easier for law enforcement to investigate child exploitation and trafficking.

Assembly Bill 1892 would add child pornography and exploitation to the list of crimes that are eligible for expedited search warrants to intercept electronic communications. It would join a list that includes serious felonies like murder and kidnapping.

Earlier this month, Flora also announced Assembly Bill 1898, which would add child exploitation crimes to the list of those that make an incarcerated person ineligible for early release credits.

Both bills come in response to a sting operation Flora joined the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on to crack down on criminals who are targeting youth for sexual exploitation.

Flora says, “Ok, let’s keep it simple; AB 1892 and AB 1898 together make it easier to catch, and not release, these pedos. Both bills work within existing law to make things more efficient and effective.

He adds, “Getting ‘tough on crime’ laws passed in the California Legislature can be a challenge, but we are hopeful for bipartisan unity when it comes to protecting kids.”

Flora’s Assembly District 9 covers some local communities like Copperopolis, La Grange, Oakdale, and Knights Ferry.