Planting Trees To Replenish Forest In The Rim Fire Burn Scar

STF Supervisor Jason Kuiken helping to unload trees to plant View Photos

Groveland, CA – A helping hand for the Stanislaus National Forest reforestation efforts in the Rim Fire footprint.

This past weekend, Forest Service employees, including Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken, rolled up their sleeves and got to work unloading a truck full of seedlings at the Groveland Ranger District. In all, the forest received 355 boxes of sugar pine, Douglas fir, and incense cedar saplings. The seedlings will be planted in areas impacted by the 2013 Rim Fire. It scorched more than 257 acres, with 77,000 of those acres inside Yosemite National Park. The flames also damaged 112 structures.

Forest officials outlined the specific places where the planting will take place, including off Sawmill Road, Cherry Lake Road, Hardin Flat area, and 3N01 south areas. They added that another shipment of seedlings will arrive early next month to also be planted. It is uncertain exactly when the planting will begin, as it is contingent on the weather.