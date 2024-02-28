Clear
° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Deputy Shoots Suspect During Groveland Foot Pursuit

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Groveland, CA — An investigation is underway after a deputy shot a suspect last night in the Groveland area following a traffic stop and foot pursuit.

At around 11:05 pm, a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Merrell Road and Harper Road because it had an unreadable license plate. Two men were inside. One suspect ran away and the deputy ran after him. During the foot chase, a suspect pulled out a gun and the deputy-involved shooting occurred. Investigators are on the scene and the community is asked to stay clear of the area.

Limited details have been released. We will pass along more information when it comes into the news center.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 