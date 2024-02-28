Deputy Shoots Suspect During Groveland Foot Pursuit

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Groveland, CA — An investigation is underway after a deputy shot a suspect last night in the Groveland area following a traffic stop and foot pursuit.

At around 11:05 pm, a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Merrell Road and Harper Road because it had an unreadable license plate. Two men were inside. One suspect ran away and the deputy ran after him. During the foot chase, a suspect pulled out a gun and the deputy-involved shooting occurred. Investigators are on the scene and the community is asked to stay clear of the area.

Limited details have been released. We will pass along more information when it comes into the news center.