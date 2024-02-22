Last Weekend In February Events

Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall View Photo

While there is an extra day in February this year, this weekend is the last weekend of the month. There are several events and fundraisers planned the last weekend in February, the 24th and 25th.

Friday the Tuolumne Park & Recreation District is holding its Second Takeout Tri-Tip Dinner to raise the remaining funds needed to complete its current construction projects at Tuolumne Memorial Hall.

Saturday Donkey Basketball is returning to Tuolumne City, it is a fundraiser for the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee in June. tickets will be available at the door, details are here.

The Lake Tulloch Annual Polar Plunge to fundraise for the Special Olympics Tuolumne County Ravens team is this Saturday. In addition to several teams jumping into the cold water, there will be live music, food and vendors. Details are here.

The Tuolumne County Arts is offering a free frog-printed tee for Froguary. Bring your own plain t-shirt to learn about the silk screening process and stay after the workshop to enjoy the Froguary Art Exhibit with frog art, learn frog facts, and check out the froggy photo opportunity at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce in Downtown Sonora. Details are here.

The 15th annual Pedaling Paths To Independence is taking place on Saturday and will travel through three counties, including a part of Calaveras. Details are in the news story here.

Summerville Union High School is performing Shakespeare’s Comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” this weekend only. Showtimes are tonight at 7 pm, and Friday and Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm as detailed here.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing “The Play That Goes Wrong” at the East Sonora Theater. The play is a classic murder mystery full of mischief, more details are in the blog Monty Python Meets Sherlock Holmes In SRT’s Latest Show.

Saturday join Stanislaus National Forest Rangers who will share information about the natural history and cultural history of the area as you snowshoe along the path. Bring a pair of snowshoes and poles for balance, details are here.

Saturday morning join the weekly North Grove Big Trees Guided Hike. The two-mile hike is included with your paid admission into the park and will visit the North Grove. All ages are welcome on the two-hour hike, bring water and there is no restroom on the trail. Details are in the event listing here.

Sunday join Central Sierra Audubon members and other bird lovers on a bird walk through the beautiful grounds at Indigeny. On the January 28th walk they saw 33 species, including a Bald Eagle. Details are here.

Sunday the Calaveras County Arts Council is hosting the Ovations Concert Series at the Brett Harte High School from 3 to 5 PM.

February is designated as National Children’s Dental Health Month. Smile Keepers and the Local Oral Health Program will be available during Storytime at the Sonora Library starting at 10:30am. The remaining dates are February 22, 28, and 29.

Li Ching Accurso, the Art Professor of Columbia College, has an exhibition of oil paintings the Manzanita Building at Columbia College and at the Tuolumne County Library. Details about the exhibit are in the event listing here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Adventure Café. Check out the movie times at local theaters, skiers and snowboarders check out the Snow Report in the weather section and see the conditions yourself via local webcams here.