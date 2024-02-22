Weekend Regional Bike Fundraiser Will Travel Through Part Of Calaveras

Jenny Lind, CA — A bike ride taking place on Saturday will travel through three counties, including a part of Calaveras.

The 15th annual Pedaling Paths To Independence is put on by the Stockton-Delta Amateur Radio Club and benefits the Community Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Stockton. There is both a 65-mile option and a condensed 25-mile route. The 65-mile ride starts in Linden and makes a loop through rural communities like Farmington, Milton, and Jenny Lind, including parts of Stanislaus, San Joaquin, and Calaveras counties.

Last year the ride had 175 entrants and raised over $9,000. More information can be found by clicking here.

The ride runs from 10 am – 2:30 pm. The Calaveras Public Works Department reports that Milton Road in Calaveras County will be utilized, so there will be periodic traffic delays in that area. Travelers are urged to obey all traffic control signs and instructions from onsite personnel.