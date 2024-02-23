Clear
57 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Calaveras Circuit Race Will Impact Roads

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
Calaveras County Seal

Calaveras County Seal

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Cycling enthusiasts are gearing up for the Annual Copper Valley Circuit Race scheduled for Sunday, February 25. The event, which will take place from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

Road closures and traffic alterations will affect several key routes in the area. Little John Road, stretching from Reeds Turnpike to ½ mile north of Quiver Road, will be impacted, along with Tower Street and adjacent parking areas west of Copperopolis Town Square. Participants and residents are urged to adhere to all traffic control signs and follow instructions provided by onsite personnel to ensure a safe and smooth experience during the race.

For additional information about the event, interested parties can contact VeloPromo LLC and Golden Chain Cyclists at (209) 604-1354.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 