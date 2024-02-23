Calaveras Circuit Race Will Impact Roads

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Cycling enthusiasts are gearing up for the Annual Copper Valley Circuit Race scheduled for Sunday, February 25. The event, which will take place from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

Road closures and traffic alterations will affect several key routes in the area. Little John Road, stretching from Reeds Turnpike to ½ mile north of Quiver Road, will be impacted, along with Tower Street and adjacent parking areas west of Copperopolis Town Square. Participants and residents are urged to adhere to all traffic control signs and follow instructions provided by onsite personnel to ensure a safe and smooth experience during the race.

For additional information about the event, interested parties can contact VeloPromo LLC and Golden Chain Cyclists at (209) 604-1354.