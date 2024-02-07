McClintock Votes Against Mayorka’s Impeachment

Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock speaks on the House floor before voting against DHS Secretary impeachment View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock was one of two votes that tanked the push to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The final vote was 214 to 216. The other Republican Congressman to vote against it was Ken Buck of Colorado. While delivering a speech on the house flooring earlier today, McClintock noted that while he believes the secretary to be “guilty of maladministration of our immigration laws on a cosmic scale,” it is not grounds for impeachment, as “the American Founders specifically rejected it.”

McClintock ended his just over a minute-long speech by stating,” The border crisis can’t be fixed by replacing one left-wing official with another. It can only be fixed by the American people at the ballot box by replacing this administration with one committed to securing our borders, defending our country, and upholding the rule of law. Americans are already coming to that conclusion. And I’m afraid that stunts like this don’t help.”

View McClintock’s entire remarks below:

Mr. Speaker:

Secretary Mayorkas is guilty of maladministration of our immigration laws on a cosmic scale. But we KNOW that’s not grounds for impeachment, because the American Founders specifically rejected it.

They didn’t want political disputes to become impeachments, because that would shatter the separation of powers that vests the enforcement of the laws with the President – no matter how bad a job he does.

Cabinet secretaries can’t serve two masters. They can be impeached for committing a crime relating to their office, but not for carrying out presidential policy.

The border crisis can’t be fixed by replacing one left-wing official with another. It can only be fixed by the American people at the ballot box by replacing this administration with one committed to securing our borders, defending our country, and upholding the rule of law. Americans are already coming to that conclusion.

And I’m afraid that stunts like this don’t help.