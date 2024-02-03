Alleged Sex Crime Scandal At A Mariposa High School

Mariposa County High School in Mariposa View Photo

Mariposa County, CA — Two Mariposa County High School juvenile students and the school’s head basketball coach have been arrested after a sex crime scandal.

The classmates are players on the team. While few details are being released, the unidentified juveniles have been arrested for multiple sex crimes. Investigators have not specified their exact sexual crimes or given any details of what led up to these charges, how many victims there are, or whether the crimes were committed on the campus located at 5074 Old Highway North in Mariposa, east of Highway 49.

Additionally, the team’s head coach, Pierce Chaney, has also been taken into custody for felony child abuse and misdemeanor failure to report as a mandated reporter. He has not been charged with any sex crimes, according to the sheriff’s officials.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives advise that no additional details can be released due to the sex-related nature of the case. Sheriff’s officials added that they are working closely with the Mariposa County School District “to ensure student safety and protect the victims and witnesses involved.”