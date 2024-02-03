Ghost Guns Haunt Law Enforcement As Angels Camp Couple Arrested

Weapons seized by CCSO View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — A house search turned up a pile of pot and several “ghost guns” that continue to haunt investigators.

The probation check took place on Tuesday, January 30, by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and probation department at 44-year-old Justin Reed’s rural Angels Camp home on Latigo Street in rural Angels Camp near Pool Station Road and north of Highway 4. During a search of the residence, deputies discovered a loaded firearm without serial numbers, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.” A second loaded handgun was found hidden within the furniture.

The search also led to the discovery of about 31 gross-weight pounds of processed marijuana. Following those findings, Reed and 41-year-old Kristen Reed were arrested without incident. Both face firearm-related offenses and drug-related charges. violation of probation terms, and possession of marijuana for sale.

Sheriff’s officials noted, “Privately made firearms (PMFs), often called “ghost guns,” present significant tracking challenges due to their lack of serial numbers. The investigation of crimes involving these unserialized firearms complicates efforts to trace their origins and connect them to other criminal activities.”

