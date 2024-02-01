Cloudy
More Than 200 Without Power In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Power Outage in West Point and Wilseyville areas of Calaveras County

West Point, CA – PG&E is reporting a couple hundred customers in the West Point and Wilseyville areas of Calaveras County are without power this morning.

Their lights went out around 11:15 a.m. for 207 customers along Highway 26, stretching from Sandy Gulch Road to Sawyer Road. A repair crew is on-site working to restore power. The utility says its “preliminary determination” is that the outage was caused by an “emergency issue,” but they did not specify the exact cause. The estimated restoration time given by PG&E is sometime in the three o’clock hour.

