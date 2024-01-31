Hear Opinions Of The District Four Supervisor Candidates

Steve Griefer and Kathryn Saari View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tonight is a chance to hear from the two people hoping to represent District Four on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

The district covers the Groveland region and parts of East Sonora. It is currently represented by Kathleen Haff, who is not seeking re-election.

The candidates are Steve Griefer and Kathryn Saari. They will talk about why they entered the race and answer a range of questions about where they stand on issues facing the individual district and the greater county.

The District Four forum will air at 6 pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

It is the second forum in our four-part series. Tuesday evening featured District Five candidates Jaron Brandon and Arthur Schmidt. The forums are also being archived for playback at any time on myMotherLode.com. Click here for more information.

Thursday at 6 pm will feature the District One Tuolumne County Supervisor race and Friday at 6 pm is Sonora City Council. The forums are sponsored by Nate’s Tree Service and the Tuolumne County Farm Bureau.