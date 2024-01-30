Sonora Man Killed In Tuolumne Road Crash Identified

Fatal crash on Tuolumne Road. View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Coroner has identified the 89-year-old man who was tragically killed in a crash this past Friday afternoon at the intersection of Tuolumne Road and Black Oak Road.

The victim was Natividad Deanda of Sonora.

The CHP reports that he was traveling southbound on Black Oak Road in his 1992 Toyota pickup truck and came to a halt at the stop sign at the Tuolumne Road intersection. He then proceeded onto Tuolumne Road into the path of an oncoming GMC Envoy driven by Janice Greengo of Jamestown. Greengo was unable to avoid the collision.

Deanda was not wearing a seatbelt and died from injuries sustained. Greengo was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries. The CHP adds that drugs/alcohol were not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. It occurred at around 4:10 pm.