Fatal Crash In Tuolumne County

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Knights Ferry, CA — There has been deadly rollover crash on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County this morning.

The CHP reports one person has died in a wreck near Tulloch Dam Road in the Knights Ferry area. The driver was eastbound on the highway when they lost control of the vehicle, which went off the roadway and flip over. The CHP report the vehicle was leaking gas and first responders found the victim laying on the ground near the it. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck happened around 6:40 this morning. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

