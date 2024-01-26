Inmate Accused Of Assaulting Sierra Conservation Center Staff

Sierra Conservation Center View Photo

Jamestown, CA – An investigation is underway at the Sierra Conservation Center in Jamestown after an employee was assaulted.

The incident involving an inmate happened on Sunday at the prison located on O’Brynes Ferry Road in Tuolumne County, forcing a lockdown at the minimum and medium-security prison. The name of the prisoner is not being released. State Prison officials have disclosed few details surrounding the alleged attack, including no information regarding what led up to it or whether a weapon was used. After Clarke Broadcasting inquiries, we received this emailed response from prison officials:

“Officials at the Sierra Conservation Center are investigating an assault by an incarcerated person that sent one employee to the hospital. The employee has been treated and released. The incarcerated person has been placed in restricted housing while under investigation. The outcome of the investigation will determine potential charges and referrals to the Tuolumne County District Attorney. The Office of the Inspector General was also notified of the incident.

Due to the ongoing nature of the situation, we are unable to provide further details at this time. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our staff. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this sensitive time.”

Currently, all recreational activities are limited, and prison officials relay that visitations will return to normal over the weekend.