Sonora and Twain Harte Elementary Schools Earn Blue Zones Project Approval

Sonora, CA– Sonora Elementary and Twain Harte Elementary have each earned Blue Zones Project Approved status, recognizing their efforts to support healthier environments for students, staff, and families.

Sonora Elementary became the first school in Tuolumne County to receive both school and worksite approval through the Blue Zones Project. The achievement was celebrated at a school board meeting on May 14 and again during a family picnic on May 16, where the Blue Zones team presented a banner now displayed at the school’s entrance. The initiative was led by Associate Principal Kristie Quinn and the school’s wellness committee, known as “The Pounce Pack.” Updates included new hydration stations, yoga equipment for staff, and school-wide health events like cooking demonstrations and farmers markets.

Twain Harte Elementary became the sixth school in Tuolumne County to reach Blue Zones Project Approved status, marking the occasion during its annual Family Fun Day on June 3. The school revised its wellness policy using the Blue Zones Pledge, participated in the USDA Farm to School Program, and enhanced its campus with a disc golf putting cage and a revitalized school garden. Every student and teacher also received a water bottle to encourage hydration.

More information about the Blue Zones Project can be found here.