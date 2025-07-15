Sonora Woman Faces Multiple Felony Charges After Traffic Stop

Sonora Police Department logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– A 34-year-old Sonora woman was arrested Monday on multiple felony charges after a suspicious vehicle check led officers to discover narcotics, paraphernalia, and a false identity, according to the Sonora Police Department.

Britani M. Alexander was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Mono Way, where she allegedly gave officers someone else’s name and birthdate during a drug-related investigation. Officers had initially responded around 9 a.m. to reports of suspicious activity involving a 2016 Toyota Prius parked at a lot on Old Wards Ferry Road, but the vehicle had left before they arrived. Officers later located the car and detained Alexander, who was a passenger. Drug paraphernalia, including foil and a straw, was found inside the vehicle, along with suspected fentanyl. A driver’s license matching Alexander’s description was later discovered, and a records check revealed she had an outstanding felony warrant out of Stanislaus County for narcotics violations.

Due to two prior convictions for possession of hard narcotics, the new drug charge qualifies as a felony under Proposition 36. After being booked into the Tuolumne County Detention Facility, deputies conducting a search reportedly found additional contraband on Alexander. Officers said she was found with several suspected packets of Buprenorphine and Naloxone, resulting in an additional felony charge for bringing a controlled substance into jail.