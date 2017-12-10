Stanislaus National Forest Fire Weather Watch

Forest fire Enlarge

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the Northern San Joaquin Valley (below 1,000 feet excluding the Delta) through 5 PM this evening.

Critical fire weather conditions continue today over Northern California. The dry northerly winds could rapidly spread current and new wildfire activity, especially over elevated terrain. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Winds of ten to twenty-five mph will continue with gusts up to thirty mph.

Humidity of eight to twelve percent is forecast.

A stronger wind event will impact the area late Friday night into Sunday. The strongest winds winds look to occur late Friday night and Saturday. Winds for the Central Valley will taper off Saturday night, but increase once again for many mountain and foothill areas before tapering off on Sunday. The most critical areas of concern, where the strongest winds are expected, will be across exposed ridges and through wind-aligned drainages.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Stanislaus National Forest, which is in effect from late Friday night through Sunday morning.

Winds of fifteen to thirty mph are likely with gusts ranging from thirty-five to forty-five mph.

Daytime minimum humidity will be around fifteen percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Written by Mark Truppner.