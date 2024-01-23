Calaveras Community Foundation Grant Transforms Murphys Tennis Courts

Calaveras, CA– The Murphys Area Community Tennis Association (MACTA) has witnessed an impact from the recent $10,000 grant received from the Calaveras Community Foundation. The financial infusion was specifically utilized for the resurfacing and beautification of two community tennis courts in Murphys. The Ebbetts Pass Veterans Memorial District significantly contributed to the project with a donation of $3,000, leading to the completion of the renovation in the early fall of 2023.

With additional funds available, MACTA plans to enhance scholarship programs at Bret Harte High School, invest in ongoing landscape improvement and facility maintenance, support youth development programs, organize tournaments, conduct member appreciation clinics, and facilitate various tennis-related activities.

For more information on MACTA and its initiatives, click here.