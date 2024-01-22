Calaveras County Students Participate In Battle Of The Books

Calaveras, CA– In a showcase of literary prowess, a total of 81 students, spanning 4th through 8th grades and representing nine Calaveras County schools, converged on Wednesday, Jan. 17th, for the 5th Annual Battle of the Books. Organized by the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE), this year witnessed an expansion to include 4th and 5th grades, adding an extra layer of competition to the event hosted at the Calaveras River Academy/Mountain Oaks gymnasium in San Andreas.

Teams from six schools in the 4th and 5th grades collectively delved into 12 books in preparation for the event, engaging in a battle of literary recall. Meanwhile, their counterparts in the 6th, 7th, and 8th grades, hailing from six schools across the county, immersed themselves in 19 books. The competition revolved around reciting book titles and authors to accrue points, with the students’ combined knowledge on display.

The competition featured two segments: the Relay Challenge and the Family Feud. In the Relay Challenge, the 6th/7th/8th grade teams kicked off the event with a race, and the “Enchanted Readers” from Avery Middle School emerged victorious. Following suit, the 4th/5th grade teams competed in their Relay Challenge, with the “Michelson Enchanted” from Albert Michelson Elementary claiming the top spot.

Transitioning to the Family Feud, teams competed head-to-head, showcasing their knowledge of book titles and authors. The “Enchanted Readers” from Avery Middle School secured the Family Feud victory for the 6th/7th/8th grade, while the “Gopher Super Stars” from Mokelumne Hill Elementary triumphed in the 4th/5th grade category.

The overall trophy for the highest combined score in both competitions went to the “Gopher Super Stars” from Mokelumne Hill Elementary in the 4th/5th grade category, and the “Enchanted Readers” from Avery Middle School in the 6th/7th/8th grade category.

For additional information on the event, including a full list of winning teams and photos click here.