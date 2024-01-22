Have Questions For Local Candidates Running For Office?

Voting sign directing the public where to vote at polling site in Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — Clarke Broadcasting will host a series of candidate forums featuring the three competitive Tuolumne County Board of Supervisor races and Sonora City Council.

They will air between January 30-February 2 during the evening at six o’clock on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and will also be archived for playback anytime on myMotherLode.com. With various seats on the ballot, the upcoming election will help shape the direction of local government over the coming years.

The forums are sponsored by the Tuolumne County Farm Bureau and Nate’s Tree Service and will be moderated by Clarke Broadcasting News Director BJ Hansen.

One aspect of the forums will be questions from the community. If you have something you would like to ask the candidates, send it via email to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. It must include your first name and the specific race it is for. The questions must be something that all of the candidates in that race can answer (not just a specific candidate).

Please have questions emailed for consideration by this Wednesday, January 24, at 9 am.

The airing schedule on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML is below:

Tuesday, January 30, 6 pm:

District Five TC Supervisors forum with Jaron Brandon and Arthur Schmidt

Wednesday, January 31, 6pm:

District Four TC Supervisors forum with Steve Griefer and Kathryn Saari

Thursday, February 1, 6pm:

District One TC Supervisors forum with Tanya Carsner, Matt Hawkins, Mike Holland and Mark Plummer

Friday, February 2, 6pm:

Sonora City Council Forum with Darren Duez, Bess Levine, Stephen Opie and Ann Segerstrom

The forums will be pre-recorded and aired in their entirety.