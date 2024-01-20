Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County

Structure fire in Copperopolis area of Calaveras County View Photos

Update at 10:15 a.m.: First responders remain on the scene of a structure fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, where two people are still unaccounted for.

The blaze is in the 2900 block of Single Tree Drive, between Stagecoach Road and Conestoga Trail, north of Highway 4 and west of O’Brynes Ferry Road. Cal Fire reports that it is a two-story home and the second floor has collapsed, so firefighters had to retreat and are working the fire from outside. When firefighters arrived on the scene, 75 percent of the house was engulfed in flames. There are reports that two people live in the home, but it is unclear if anyone is inside.

Additionally, two vehicles and a camper, which had a propane tank, were on fire, causing concerns there could be an expulsion. CAL Fire reports that crews were able to move the camper and turn off the propane. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 9:34 p.m.: Copperopolis, CA — First responders are on the scene of a structure fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

The blaze is in the 2900 block of Single Tree Drive, between Stagecoach Road and Conestoga Trail, north of Highway 4 and west of O’Brynes Ferry Road. Cal Fire reports that it is a two-story home, and when firefighters arrived on the scene, 75 percent of the house was engulfed in flames. There are reports that two people live in the home, but it is unclear if anyone is inside.

Additionally, two vehicles are on fire, and there are concerns regarding a camper that has a propane tank nearby. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

