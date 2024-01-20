Big Rig Stalling Highway 49 Traffic In Tuttletown

Big Rig stuck in Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Tuttletown, CA — A big rig is stuck at the hairpin turn on Highway 49 in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County.

The semi went off the roadway around 2 p.m. and is stalling traffic in both directions of the highway. The truck was hauling a bulldozer, and its trailer went off the southbound side of the roadway. The picture in the image box shows the back right wheels of the trailer on the dirt shoulder.

Caltrans has a crew on the scene that is directing traffic and working to free the trailer. There is no estimated time as to when the roadway will be cleared. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route, if possible.