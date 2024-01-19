Patterson To Discuss Budget Debate, Football Proposal, Other Legislation

Assemblyman Jim Patterson View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature District 8 Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson who represents the greater region in the California legislature.

Patterson added the Mother Lode counties to his vast district two years ago as part of redistricting. His Fresno-based seat merged with the area that was previously represented by Frank Bigelow.

As a radio station owner, Patterson jumped into politics in 1993, becoming the Mayor of Fresno. He was later elected to the California Assembly in 2012. He recently won re-election in 2022 and will be terming out of office at the conclusion of this legislative session.

Patterson will talk about the new budget proposal recently released by Governor Gavin Newsom and the debate over whether the deficit is $38 billion as the Governor states, or $68 billion, which is according to the non-partisan legislative analyst.

Patterson will also explain why he adamantly opposes a bill that would ban tackle football for kids under the age of 13. In addition, he will give his opinions about homelessness, the economy, climate initiatives, housing, and fire safety.