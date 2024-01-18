High Elevation Snow is Forecast This Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, from 10 PM through 4 PM Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch will then go into effect for elevations above 7,000 feet, from Sunday afternoon until late Monday night. Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from Friday night through late Monday night.

Heavy, wet snow is forecast with this system.

The snow levels will be above 6,000 feet from Friday night through Sunday morning, rising to above 7,000 feet by Sunday evening.

Total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range from half-a-foot to as much as four-and-a-half feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds may gust as high as 45 mph.

Travel in the upper elevations could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.