Crash On Jamestown Road Involves Two Vehicles

Crash on Jamestown Road - photo by Tuolumnecountycode3 View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Emergency responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Jamestown Road between Racetrack Road and Golf Links Road.

It happened at around 7:45 am. The CHP is investigating what led to the crash. An ambulance was initially requested to assist one person who sustained injuries. However, it ended up being only minor injuries and the patient declined to be transported.

Travel with caution on Jamestown Road while the cleanup continues.

Be prepared for ongoing activity.