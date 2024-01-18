Argument Over Pot Results In Elder Abuse Arrest

Calaveras County Sheriff patrol vehicle View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – An argument involving marijuana cultivation ended with a Valley Springs man’s arrest for battery and elder abuse.

A physical altercation around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, sent Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies to the 2000 block of Ross Drive, north of Highway 26 in Valley Springs. Once on scene, they found a victim with a head injury. The victim told deputies that 42-year-old Charles Jacobson struck them and prevented them from calling for help.

Jacobson was arrested at the scene for charges of battery resulting in serious injury, elder abuse, and obstructing communication with emergency services. Medical personnel treated the victim on scene.

The sheriff’s office noted “its commitment to community safety and the importance of behavioral health and counseling services. They added, “We encourage individuals who may be struggling or require assistance to reach out.”

For more information about counseling services, please visit Behavioral Health Services (calaverasgov.us) or call 209-754-6525.