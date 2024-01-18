Forest Pile Burning Begins

Prescribed Burning In Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Strawberry, CA — Immediate burning will start today in several locations in the Stanislaus National Forest, and crews are targeting three locations in two ranger districts in Tuolumne County.

Machine piles are being ignited by fire crews in the Summit and Groveland Ranger Districts. Fire officials noted that crews on all three Stanislaus National Forest Ranger Districts, including Calaveras Ranger District in Calaveras County, will continue to evaluate conditions and look to burn piles “whenever the opportunity exists.”

Summit crews are targeting the Beardsley Day use area near Strawberry. They will burn all piles at facilities there while continuing to monitor weather conditions and identify additional areas for successful burning.

In the Groveland District, crews will be working in the Berkley Camp area east of Buck Meadows. Weather-permitting work will also begin in the Meyers Ranch area later this week. Fire officials shared, “With the Smith Fire Lookout Station reporting nearly an inch of rain overnight, crews will continue evaluating additional opportunities before the next storm is expected to move in over the coming weekend.”

Minimal smoke will be visible in those areas.