Update: Power Outage In Twain Harte

Update at 1:15 p.m.: PG&E crews have turned the lights back on for the 55 customers without electricity in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County. Their power went out around 11:30 a.m. on the south side of Highway 108, along East Avenue, Tuolumne Road North, and Robin Hood Drive. The utility did not release a cause for the outage.

Original post at 12:36 p.m.: Twain Harte, CA – PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County.

