Update: Power Outage In Twain Harte

By Tracey Petersen
PG&E power outage in Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County

Update at 1:15 p.m.: PG&E crews have turned the lights back on for the 55 customers without electricity in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County. Their power went out around 11:30 a.m. on the south side of Highway 108, along East Avenue, Tuolumne Road North, and Robin Hood Drive. The utility did not release a cause for the outage.

Original post at 12:36 p.m.: Twain Harte, CA – PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County.

The lights went out for 55 customers around 11:30 a.m. on the south side of Highway 108, along East Avenue, Tuolumne Road North, and Robin Hood Drive.

The utility relays that a crew is on-site working to find the cause of the outage. The company has not released an estimated restoration time.

