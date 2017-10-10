Courthouse Park Landscaping To Disrupt Traffic

Sonora, CA — Two roadways will be closed along with Courthouse Park in Sonora for tree work one day this week.

Alley Tree and Landscape based out of Sonora indicates that the park will be closed on Thursday (Oct. 12th) from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. A section of West Jackson Street will be shut down during those hours between South Green and North Washington streets. A stretch of Yaney Avenue will also be closed at those same locations but just during the morning hours as it will reopen at noon.

Additionally, the bus stop located on West Jackson Street will be moved to two nearby locations. Riders heading north will find the buses picking up in front of the Tuolumne County Veterans Hall and Museum on North Washington and West Jackson streets. Those going south bound can board buses at the law offices on the corner of Yaney Avenue and North Washington Street.

