Trump Signs Presidential Disaster Declaration For California Wildfires

At the request of Governor Jerry Brown, additional federal help is coming in the response to multiple wildfires burning in the northern portion of the state.

President Donald Trump has signed a federal Disaster Declaration due to the fires burning in California, notably in Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties. The Governor’s request to the president stated, “Beginning on October 8, 2017, multiple fires broke out throughout Northern California, during red flag fire conditions and extreme winds of more than 60 miles per hour, causing these fires to rapidly grow uncontrollably. In less than 24 hours, more than 18 fires began burning in at least seven counties and have collectively burned more than 80.000 acres.”

The fires have resulted in thousands of people becoming homeless, resulted in the death of at least 11, and left around 38,000 people without power. The federal disaster declaration will make available additional resources and also allow the state to recoup some of the expenses.

