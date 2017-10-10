Fires Continue To Ravage Communities In California

Point Fire In Calaveras County Enlarge

While officials are getting a handle on two fires that ignited yesterday in Calaveras County, firefighters are still trying to control several devastating fires in Napa and Sonoma counties.

The state of California reports that at least 10 people are dead, 100 injured and 1,500 homes and businesses are destroyed due to several wildfires in the northern Bay Area. The numbers are expected to increase over the coming days as more information is known. Many more people are still missing and unaccounted for.

In Napa County, the Tubbs Fire near Calistoga is 27,000 acres, the Atlas Fire near Lake Berrryessa is 25,000 acres and the Patrick Fire west of the city of Napa is 3,000 acres. In Sonoma County, the Nuns Fire, near Highway 12, is 5,000 acres. In Mendocino County, the Redwood Complex Fire, North of Highway 20, is 19,000 acres.

At one point yesterday some hospitals were evacuated in Napa County, and some entire neighborhoods were destroyed.

The fires are also impacting a major industry, as at least two wineries were destroyed and others damaged. The Associated Press reports that wineries that escaped damage grappled with a lack of power, which they need to process the grapes. An estimated 12-percent of grapes grown in California are in Sonoma, Napa and surrounding counties.

Meanwhile, in Calaveras County, all evacuations have been lifted related to the Point Fire that ignited early yesterday morning near West Point. It is 130 acres and 25-percent contained. The forward rate of spread has stopped. Four homes have been destroyed.

The Murphy Fire, near Murphys Grade Road, is 33 acres and 75-percent contained. There were no evacuations.

What ignited the fires remains under investigation.

