Sonora Council To Review Salary Study, Give CDD Director Oath

Sonora, CA — The welcoming of the new Community Development Director, a look at how competitive city government salaries are, and a presentation from Visit Tuolumne County, are all on this week’s Sonora City Council agenda.

There will be an introduction, and oath, for new CDD Director Tyler Summersett. We reported earlier that he was picked to replace longtime Director Rachelle Kellogg. Summersett was most previously the leader of the Tuolumne County Blue Zones project. Also, during his work with the Tuolumne County Transportation Council, he was the project manager for Vision Sonora and co-managed the Dragoon Gulch Master Plan.

Immediately after Summersett’s introduction, representatives from Visit Tuolumne County will provide a quarterly marketing update on efforts to attract new people to the Sonora community.

Later in the meeting, the council will hear the results of a compensation study that examines whether city government salaries are above, below, or similar to others in the region (see image box). The other agencies used to create the baseline were the cities of Angels Camp, Escalon, Grass Valley, Jackson, Livingston, Lodi, Modesto, Newman, Paradise, Placerville, Stockton, and Willits, along with the County of Tuolumne. The study was done for informational purposes and could be referenced in the future when deciding if salaries should be adjusted.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall. Meetings are typically held on Mondays, but it was pushed to Tuesday this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.