Update at 11:27am: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports that the fire near Murphys Grade Road is now estimated to be 15-20 acres.

Original story posted at 11:20am: Murphys, CA — Officials are responding to a fire reported in the area of Murphys Grade Road near Rolleri Ranch Road.

The fire is estimated to be around five acres. Access is a challenge, as it is burning in a rugged area. Air and ground resources are assigned. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes into the news center.

