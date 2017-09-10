Commuters Report Bear On Side Of Highway 49

Calaveras County, CA — Travelers between Angels Camp and San Andreas have been noticing a deceased bear on the side of Highway 49.
Clarke Broadcasting received reports of the animal this morning from travelers near the Calaveras Cement Company bridge over Highway 49. The bear is on the Angels Camp side of the bridge. We checked in with the California Highway Patrol Office in San Andreas, and a spokesperson reports that the deceased bear has been there since at least Sunday, but there were no reports in the logs of any collisions regarding the animal. No further information is immediately available.
Highway 49 near Cement Plant Road
loading map - please wait...
49 Highway 49, San Andreas, CA, United States (Directions)
Highway 49 near Cement Plant Road38.159194, -120.64696349 Highway 49, San Andreas, CA, United States (Directions)