Quantcast
Fire Alert help information
Clear
79.0 ° F
Full Weather

Commuters Report Bear On Side Of Highway 49

Highway 49 near Cement Plant Road
Highway 49 near Cement Plant Road Photo Icon Enlarge
10/09/2017 9:46 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Calaveras County, CA — Travelers between Angels Camp and San Andreas have been noticing a deceased bear on the side of Highway 49.

Clarke Broadcasting received reports of the animal this morning from travelers near the Calaveras Cement Company bridge over Highway 49. The bear is on the Angels Camp side of the bridge. We checked in with the California Highway Patrol Office in San Andreas, and a spokesperson reports that the deceased bear has been there since at least Sunday, but there were no reports in the logs of any collisions regarding the animal. No further information is immediately available.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Highway 49 near Cement Plant Road

loading map - please wait...

Highway 49 near Cement Plant Road 38.159194, -120.646963 49 Highway 49, San Andreas, CA, United States (Directions)
© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.