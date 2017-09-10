Vegetation Fire Prompts Evacuations In West Point

West Point, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that an area of West Point is being evacuated due to an early morning vegetation fire.
It ignited near Highway 26 and Higdon Road. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Higdon Road, Higdon Spink Road and Spink Road. You will need to avoid the area. CAL Fire is on the scene. Evacuation centers are being set up at the West Point Community Church and the Pioneer Sierra Baptist Church in Pioneer. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.