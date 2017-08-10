Quantcast
help information
Clear
68.9 ° F
Full Weather

Vegetation Fire In Tuolumne County

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo
Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo Photo Icon Enlarge
10/08/2017 4:44 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Groveland, CA — Ground and air resources make quick work of a blaze near Pine Mountain Lake in the Groveland area.

The flames broke out around 4:15 p.m. in grass along 20000 Lower Skyridge Drive off Pine Mountain Lake Drive.  CAL Fire dispatch reports the fire was contained at 1\8 of an acre in about ten minutes. Crews will remain on scene mopping up for the next hour. What sparked the flames is under investigation, according to CAL Fire dispatch.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
20000 Lower Skyridge Drive, Groveland

loading map - please wait...

20000 Lower Skyridge Drive, Groveland 37.846756, -120.201700 20008 Lower Skyridge Drive, Groveland, CA, United States (Directions)
© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.