Vegetation Fire In Tuolumne County

Groveland, CA — Ground and air resources make quick work of a blaze near Pine Mountain Lake in the Groveland area.
The flames broke out around 4:15 p.m. in grass along 20000 Lower Skyridge Drive off Pine Mountain Lake Drive. CAL Fire dispatch reports the fire was contained at 1\8 of an acre in about ten minutes. Crews will remain on scene mopping up for the next hour. What sparked the flames is under investigation, according to CAL Fire dispatch.
20000 Lower Skyridge Drive, Groveland
loading map - please wait...
20008 Lower Skyridge Drive, Groveland, CA, United States (Directions)
20000 Lower Skyridge Drive, Groveland37.846756, -120.20170020008 Lower Skyridge Drive, Groveland, CA, United States (Directions)