PGE Power Outage Along Highways 120 And 49 In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA — The company reports that 178 customers stretching from the Chinese Camp area to Moccasin along Highways 49 and 120. Their lights went out around 7:18 this morning. The utility reports that a crash involving a car that hit a pole is to blame for the outage. A crew is at the scene working to repair any damage to the pole, lines and equipment. The restoration time is estimated at around 3 p.m.

Written by Tracey Petersen .

