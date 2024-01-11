Clear
45.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

PGE Power Outage Along Highways 120 And 49 In Tuolumne County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
PG&E-power outage stretching from Chinese Camp to Moccasin

PG&E-power outage stretching from Chinese Camp to Moccasin

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The company reports that 178 customers stretching from the Chinese Camp area to Moccasin along Highways 49 and 120. Their lights went out around 7:18 this morning. The utility reports that a crash involving a car that hit a pole is to blame for the outage. A crew is at the scene working to repair any damage to the pole, lines and equipment. The restoration time is estimated at around 3 p.m.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 