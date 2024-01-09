Road Work Tentatively To Impact Highway 12 In Calaveras

Caltrans Work In Calaveras County View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Weather permitting, Caltrans is hoping to conduct some road maintenance and construction work on Highway 12 in a portion of Calaveras County later this week.

The agency notes that the work is tentatively planned for this Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am – 4pm. There will be rolling lane closures and traffic delays of around 10 minutes. The impacted area of Highway 12 stretches from the intersection of Highway 49 over to Highway 88. Travelers are encouraged to consider taking an alternate route, if possible.

The work schedule is subject to change due to weather.