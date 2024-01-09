Sewer Flushing In Tuolumne County Will Impact Traffic

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has announced plans for sanitary sewer collection system flushing in various locations within its service area on Tuesday, January 9. The scheduled maintenance will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. in the following areas:

Parrots Ferry Road between Airport Road and Loop Road

Racetrack Road between W Walnut Dr. and Bay Meadow

Shaws Flat Road between Banner Dr. and Corte Del Encino

Tuolumne Rd. between the Junction Shopping Center and Mono Way

Soulsbyville Road between Longeway Road and Highway 108

During the sewer flushing operations, one-way traffic controls will be implemented, resulting in potential delays of up to 15 minutes. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible and exercise caution when navigating through the affected areas.

Sanitary sewer flushing is a routine maintenance activity designed to enhance pipe flow by clearing debris from the interior of the pipes. TUD expresses gratitude for the community’s cooperation during this essential collection system maintenance. For additional information, contact the Tuolumne Utilities District office at (209) 532-5536.