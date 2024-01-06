Bomb Scare In Amador County

Amador County Sheriff's Office View Photo

Jackson, CA – After finding a suspicious device on a Jackson property, two bomb squads were called to the scene, resulting in evacuations.

The bomb scare happened on Friday (1/5/24) at around 4:45 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Rex Avenue off Sutter Street/Highway 88 regarding a possible Improvised Explosive Device or IED, which was discovered in a shed behind the residence.

Upon their arrival, officers found what appeared to be a pipe bomb, according to police. For safety reasons, a perimeter was set up in the area, forcing nearby residents to be evacuated from their homes. Then the Calaveras and San Joaquin County Bomb Squads were called in to investigate the device. According to the police, as a precaution, the device was moved to an off-site location where it was safely destroyed.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Upon further inspection, police stated, “The device was found not to be explosive in nature.”