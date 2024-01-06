Update: More Than 100 Without Power In Calaveras County This Morning.

P&GE power outage in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 6:30 a.m.: The lights have been turned back on for more than 100 PG&E customers who have been without lights since six last night. PG&E reports that the outage in the San Andreas area was mostly east of Highway 49 along Toyonza Street, Toyon Drive, and Mountain Ranch Road, impacting 127 customers. The utility reports equipment issues as the cause of the outage.

Original post at 5:48 a.m.: San Andreas, CA — PG&E reports that the lights went out for customers in the San Andreas area, mostly east of Highway 49 along Toyonza Street, Toyon Drive, and Mountain Ranch Road.

The utility reports that 127 customers are impacted by the outage that began just before six last night. A crew is working to restore power, but no restoration time has been given.