Clear
29.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: More Than 100 Without Power In Calaveras County This Morning.

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
P&GE power outage in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County

P&GE power outage in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 6:30 a.m.: The lights have been turned back on for more than 100 PG&E customers who have been without lights since six last night. PG&E reports that the outage in the San Andreas area was mostly east of Highway 49 along Toyonza Street, Toyon Drive, and Mountain Ranch Road, impacting 127 customers. The utility reports equipment issues as the cause of the outage.

Original post at 5:48 a.m.: San Andreas, CA — PG&E reports that the lights went out for customers in the San Andreas area, mostly east of Highway 49 along Toyonza Street, Toyon Drive, and Mountain Ranch Road.

The utility reports that 127 customers are impacted by the outage that began just before six last night. A crew is working to restore power, but no restoration time has been given.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 