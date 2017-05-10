Heavy Amount Of Aircraft Overhead

Stanislaus National Forest Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Air resources were flying low towards the Groveland area due to a report of a vegetation fire near Meyers Ranch in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Stanislaus National Forest Spokesperson Diana Fredlund reports that it thankfully turned out to be a false alarm. Clarke Broadcasting received several calls from listeners this morning concerned that the heavy amount of air resources signified that there was a major fire. One lead plane and three air tankers were dispatched.

Also of note, a reminder that there is a live fire training exercise underway today at the Sardella Ranch on Wards Ferry Road in Tuolumne County. CAL Fire reports the training is designed to instruct fireline supervisors on the proper techniques to plan and conduct complex firing operations. You may notice some smoke.

Resources on scene consist of four fire engines, one water tender, two fire crews, and one bulldozer.

