Probation Check Results In Drug Bust

Drug confiscated by CCSO View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – A probation check ended with not only the probationer handcuffed but also a woman at the property after a search turned up methamphetamine.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies recently made a probation home visit in the Valley Springs Castle Rock Mobile Home Park, located at 247 Highway 12, west of Lime Creek Road. Once inside the residence of 59-year-old Cas Young, who was on probation, deputies and probation officers uncovered prepackaged meth, drug paraphernalia and items used for the drug’s sales.

Also at the home was 45-year-old Angela Stark. Both were taken into custody and booked into the Calaveras County Jail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and drug paraphernalia. Sheriff’s officials report that under a half-ounce of methamphetamine was seized.